Thief steals cash from South Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone stole cash from a safe in a South Memphis church Saturday night.

Officers responded to an alarm at Unity Baptist Church on South Third Street around 3:30 a.m. They found the glass on the front door had been shattered.

A woman at the scene told them an undisclosed amount of cash had been taken from an unlocked safe in the church’s finance room.

The church had security video of a suspect that they showed to police. No arrest has been made.

A church members says they still held services Sunday and they say they are determined to keep serving their South Memphis community.