× New Kids On The Block to bring MixTape Tour to FedEx Forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The New Kids On The Block’s MixTape Tour 2019 will be making a stop in Memphis.

The FedEx Forum made the official announcement Monday morning saying the pop sensation will be in the Bluff City on Friday, May 10, 2019.

The tour will also feature Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, October 12, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the FedEx Forum Box Office.

To celebrate the tour announcement NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature released a new single, “80s Baby.”