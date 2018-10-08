MAS is seeking help after 319 animals admitted in 10 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A recent increase in intake numbers has left Memphis Animal Services asking for the public’s help.

In just 10 days, the organization said it has taken in 319 animals, an increase of 24 percent year-over year.

To encourage adoptions, MAS has set its adoption fees for adult dogs and cats to just $40. Adoption for those pets they consider urgent as only $20. Puppies, small dogs and kittens are still $80.

If you cannot adopt a pet, you still help out by fostering an animal, by donating or volunteering your time.

To see all of the adoptable pets currently at MAS click here.

For hours and location information click here.