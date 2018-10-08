Marked Tree mayor to name new police chief at Council meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARKED TREE, Ark. — The Marked Tree City County is meeting to discuss the future of the small Arkansas town's police force.

We reported that former chief Michael Matlock resigned days after Mayor Steve Craig put him on administrative leave. Craig hasn't said why he did that, but residents are hoping he will address it during the meeting.

Either way the police department is hurting.

Former officer Eric Jackson tells us the police force has gone from having eight officers to two.

He claims the mayor fired him and another officer for no reason. And says other officers left for better opportunities.

Things are so bad that the Poinsett County Sheriff's Department has stepped up patrols around town to help.

The mayor says he'll name a new chief. But there is still a lot of controversy surrounding last week's chain of events.