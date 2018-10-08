× Man convicted in peace rally murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in a deadly shooting at an anti-violence picnic.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Derrick Jefferson and Larry Boyd were both in attendance at a Stop the Violence Cookout in Hastings Park back in 2015.

That’s where Jefferson reportedly approached Boyd, made a comment about a dispute and then shot him multiple times at close range. The 34-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Jefferson was found guilty of Boyd’s murder on Friday and automatically sentenced to life in prison.