Helicopter rescues victim from overturned car after it crashes into pole in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are recovering after a bad crash in West Memphis on Tuesday night.

The West Memphis Fire Department says a white SUV went airborne and hit a light pole. This was on the service road near the I-55 and I-40 split.

One person was able to get out of the car. But fire crews had to rescue a second person that was trapped in the overturned car.

Part of the interstate was shut down, which allowed a medical helicopter to land.

One victim was taken to Regional One Hospital and was alert and talking to firefighters.