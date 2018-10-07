× Woman found shot to death in car near airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death in a car near the airport area on Sunday morning.

Memphis police say officers responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Woodlake Circle at around 3 a.m.

One woman was found inside of a car, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis police say that no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.