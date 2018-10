× Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Frayser crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two more are injured after crash at North Watkins and I-40 in Frayser on Sunday evening, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition and a third victim was transported in critical.

This is an ongoing investigation.