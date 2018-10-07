× Man accused of exposing himself to off-duty MPD officer, 2 women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis man has been arrested after he exposed himself to an off-duty Memphis police officer and two women, Memphis Police said.

According to the affidavit, an officer responded to an intimidation call early Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Midtown. One of the victims told the officer the suspect, Perry Kirkland, who lives in the apartment below her, came up to her apartment and knocked on her door.

After barging into her apartment, the victim told the officer she walked Kirkland back down to his apartment. That’s when the victim says he cornered her in the hallway outside of his apartment.

He then started playing with his belt buckle.

An off-duty MPD officer, who also lives in the building, heard the victim’s call for help. He immediately approached Kirkland and told him to leave the victim alone.

Police say Kirkland then entered the off-duty officer’s apartment and exposed himself to the officer and another woman who was in the apartment. He then ran out of the apartment with the off-duty officer following.

They were both located at Union and Auburndale. The suspect was taken into custody.

He’s charged with indecent exposure and assault.