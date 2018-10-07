× Deputy rescues small child left alone in hot vehicle in Southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A deputy rescued a small child who was left unattended in a hot car in southeast Shelby County on Sunday afternoon, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

The car was in the parking lot at the Dollar Tree in the 7900 block of East Shelby Drive. Deputies say the engine was not running in the vehicle.

The mother of the child was shopping inside of the store at the time authorities responded to the scene. She has been detained.

The child is safe and doing well.