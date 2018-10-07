× Car lot employee arrested for assisting in car thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s office has arrested a car lot employee who admitted to helping steal two cars from the lot where he worked.

On Saturday afternoon, the manager of the Auto Nation on Hacks Cross Road called deputies and reported that 21-year-old Jazen Scott, who had recently been hired as an employee, was caught on surveillance video helping two individuals steal two cars from the lot.

Scott was detained on the scene. He confessed to helping two suspects steal the vehicles on Friday night.

The vehicles had a combined value of more than $34,000.

Scott has been charged with two counts of theft of property and one count of facilitation of a felony.

Scott is expected to be in court Monday morning.