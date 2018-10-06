× Man stabbed to death in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that has left one man dead.

Deputies responded to the scene in 5300 block of Twisting Ridge on Friday afternoon.

The intersection of Twisting Ridge & Valley Oak was blocked off for a few hours.

The sheriff’s office originally stated that they were investigating a “suspicious death.” On Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office stated that a 56-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his home.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office says one person has been detained and is being interviewed by detectives.