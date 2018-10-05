Teen’s truck shot up in possible road rage incident on I-40

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old young man is still shaken up after surviving a brush with death.

"It wasn't my time," he says.

The young man, who didn't want to be identified, says he was driving east on I-40 with a friend Thursday night when two men in a dark colored sedan pulled up behind his truck. One of them opened fire.

"There's six shots within six or seven feet of me and one came two inches from her head. One was six inches from my arm," he says.

He says the driver had been weaving in and out of traffic trying to get around people.

"And he cut me off and about clipped my front bumper. So, I slammed on my brakes and got over and that's when he got behind me," he says.

He thinks the shooting was an act of road rage.

"Terrifying," he says.

He says he immediately exited Jackson Avenue, pulled over, and called police. The suspects didn't follow him.

The young man doesn't want to be identified, but we can tell you there were tears in his eyes when he told us how lucky he and his friend were to not get hurt or killed.

"You see it in movies. You shouldn't have to go through that. It's scary," he says.

Police are looking for the suspects and hope TDOT cameras along I-40 will help them get a good description.

The teen's mother, who also doesn't want to be identified, couldn't believe the news when she heard it. She says it's a miracle her son survived.

"I mean, that's God. That's all I can say," she says.

The young man asks anyone with information on the shooting to call police.