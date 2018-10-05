× Sherra Wright, Billy Ray Turner to appear in court Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people accused in the murder of Memphis basketball player Lorenzen Wright are set to appear in court on Friday.

Lorenzen Wright’s ex wife Sherra Wright and Billy Ray Turner were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy.

During last month’s hearing, Sherra Wright was ordered by a judge to undergo a mental evaluation. Doctors were tasked with determining whether or not she understands the charges against her and is able to move forward with the case.

Also last month, Sherra Wright wrote a letter to the Los Angeles Times calling the events “a terrible dream.”

“From his murder to my arrest, unreal. But I have grown as a woman of God that is putting my hope in the Lord. I believe with the help of the nation I will make bond.”

WREG’s April Thompson has been covering this story since the murder in 2010. She will be in court this morning and will have updates later today on News Channel 3.