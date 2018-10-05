Pulled over by police? There’s an app for that

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more drivers are using their cell phones to record their interactions with police when they're pulled over. But a new shortcut for iPhones takes things a step further.

"Siri, I'm getting pulled over." Those few words are all you have to say with this app if you see flashing lights behind you. Your phone will then start recording your entire interaction with an officer.

"I guess it does make me feel a little bit safer because there is a level of accountability," Katie Moore said.

"It's a check in where we are right now," Moore's sister Brannon Schroerlucke said.

The app is called Shortcuts and a new shortcut will let Siri take over once you've been pulled over. The app records everything while you're face-to-face with a police officer.

"I think it's amazing," Sherrod Rogers said.

The app pauses any music playing in your car, turns down your phone's brightness, turns on Do Not Disturb and sends a message to a contact of your choice, allowing you to say where you are and what is happening.

Gadgets like this make some feel a bit more comfortable.

"It kind of lets my husband know, hey she's going to be late so he just has that heads up," Penny Hensley said.

This comes after several high-profile officer involved shootings across the country.

"The only thing that's changed is technology. Civil rights is still an issue, discrimination still takes place. That's historically been the narrative of our country regardless of the person's race," Jan Mitchell said.

Even in instances when police body cameras are shut off, drivers think having their own video evidence will make it easier to claim who's right and wrong in dangerous incidents.

"This is just one more opportunity to keep things clean on the record, and you can't argue with something that's been recorded," Conner Higgins said.

Shortcuts is only available on Apple devices when you updated to ios 12. The shortcut can be downloaded in a link from this Redditt user: https://www.reddit.com/r/shortcuts/comments/9huqiw/getting_pulled_over_by_police/

Symone Woolridge has a tutorial on how to install and use the app below: