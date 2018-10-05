× Police respond to multiple overnight shootings across city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to several overnight shootings that left at least four people injured.

The first happened in the 3500 block of Tall Oaks Circle. That’s where officers located two male victims. One was pronounced deceased on the scene while the other was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect in this case reportedly fled the scene in a red SUV.

The second happened in the Riverview area of southwest Memphis at Bismark and Silverage.

Police told us a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooter reportedly got away in a black Nissan Maxima with tinted windows.

Several hours later dispatch received another call but this time in northeast Memphis at Berkshire Avenue and Sugarloaf Street.

The victim in this case was also rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

At 2:40 a.m. first responders were called to the Marathon gas station at the corner of South Parkway and Florida Street following a shooting there.

Again, the victim was rushed to the hospital but police have not released their condition.

If you know anything that could help police call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.