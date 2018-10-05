Penny delivers for a sold out Memphis Madness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- No JT, No Drake, no problem for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.

With a sellout crowd of 18,000 fans packing FedExForum, including many of the top recruits in the country, Memphis Madness turned into a huge success for Penny and his program.

While Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo, BlocboyJB and Yo Gotti provided the entertainment, both the Memphis women and the Memphis Men showed just a glimpse of what both teams have to offer in 2018.

The event...more than what Penny could have imagined with Hardaway saying, "You can't ask for much more than that. It's like 18,000 people in there screaming to the top of their lungs. Just having fun. To have that type of crowd, amazing." Sentiments echoed by senior Jeremiah Martin, playing for his third coach in four years. "Growing up in Memphis, my dream school, and seeing the crowd filled up, to the top. That was like my best moment. That's like one thing I'll probably will never forget," said Martin.