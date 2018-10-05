× Organizations launch new digital campaign to bring people together

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new national campaign working to draw people together amid division and tension among Americans was launched right here in Memphis.

The National Civil Rights Museum teamed up with Facing History and Ourselves and BRIDGES to launch the Open Up. Spark A Connection campaign. The project utilizes social media and public service announcements to help promote conversations about some of the issues affecting the country, and to encourage as many people as possible to step out of their comfort zones.

Award-winning filmmaker Matteo Servente worked on the project with the organizations.

“Open communication doesn’t allow us to hid behind our biases, because it exposes them. Differences in the way we think and look should be a resource, but are too often perceived as a threat. The goal of the campaign is to show that the closer we get to each other, the less we have to fear,” he said.

For more information on the year-long digital campaign click here.