Memphis man convicted of getting $1,000 for contract killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors say a Tennessee man has been found guilty of receiving $1,000 for the contract killing of a Memphis resident.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said a judge sentenced 21-year-old Raymon Muhammad to life in prison after his conviction Thursday of first-degree murder.

Muhammad was accused of shooting 53-year-old John E. Jones from a passing car with an AK-47 rifle on in December 2015. Jones was on a house’s front porch when he was killed.

Jones was believed to be a high-ranking member of the Memphis Mob street gang. But investigators found he was killed after an altercation with another man over a woman at a nightclub.

The man believed to have hired him, 37-year-old Derrick Matthews, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years.