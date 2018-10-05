× IWin Summit brings innovators, leaders to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Taking Memphis to the next level in business and culture is the thought behind a big summit in town this weekend.

The IWin Summit starts Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the Withers Collection Museum and Gallery on Beale Street. The two day community gathering brings together innovators, thought leaders and social strategists with workshops on connecting Memphis with what makes this city great.

The summit will focus on everything from entrepreneurship and politics, to social justice and the arts.

The event is put on by the Win Sum Agency and the Ernest Withers Collection Musuem and Gallery.

For more information call (901) 315-3404.