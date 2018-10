× Grizzlies Top Hawks in Preseason Home Opener

MEMPHIS — Marshon Brooks came off the bench and went a perfect 7 for 7, scoring 18 points and Marc Gasol scored a game high 21 as the Grizzlies beat Atlanta 120-110.

Playing his first game inside FedExForum since last October, Mike Conley scored 11 points, one of 5 Grizzlies to score in double figures.

The Grizzlies are right back at it Saturday night when they continue preseason play by hosting the Indiana Pacers.