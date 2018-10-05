× Father charged after gun goes off, killing 3-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated child neglect several days after police say his pistol went off, striking and killing his 3-year-old son.

Police responded around 2:45 p.m. Sept. 30 to a shooting call in the 800 block of North Highland in the Highland Heights area.

They found 32-year-old Argel Hernandez and his son, Angel, with gunshot wounds. Officers gave first aid until paramedics arrived.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

The father had a non-critical injury to his leg.

Investigators said Friday that Argel Hernandez was sitting with his son Angel on the front steps of his house when a pistol he had with him went off.

Hernandez was not listed in jail records Friday night.