HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A 41-year-old woman was shot and killed standing outside her home this morning in Helena-West Helena.

The location in Cherry Street is right near where the King Biscuit Blues Festival is happening.

The victim was identified as Frida Williams.

Williams was standing outside a neighbor’s home when a bullet went into his house and through his pillow as he was sleeping.