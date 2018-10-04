× Sardis lawmaker will not seek re-election in Mississippi House

SARDIS, Miss. — A longtime state lawmaker says he will not seek re-election to the Mississippi House in 2019.

Republican Rep. Nolan Mettetal of Sardis, who is 72, tells The Associated Press on Thursday that he and his wife want to spend more time with their five grandchildren.

Mettetal is a pharmacist. He served 16 years in the state Senate, starting in January 1996, and has been in the House since January 2012.

His House district includes parts of Lafayette, Panola and Tallahatchie counties. Mettetal says “it’s time for someone else to take over” the seat.

He was first elected as a Democrat and became a Republican in early 2008. He switched months after narrowly winning a Democratic primary and then defeating a Republican in the general election.