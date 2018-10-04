× Police: Man’s whereabouts remain a mystery after vehicle located

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a City Watch alert for a man who has reportedly been missing for a week.

According to authorities, Sean Clay was last seen on September 27, leaving his home in the 2600 block of Garden Cove. He was driving a silver 2003 Chevrolet Impala at the time. Police said that car has been recovered, but so far they have not been able to locate Clay.

If you know where he is call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.