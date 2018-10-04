Police: Man killed, another critically injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and another man is critically injured following a shooting in the 3500 block of Tall Oaks Circle in Parkway Village Thursday night.

Officers responded to the scene at 9:15 p.m.

Two male victims were located. One was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other male was transported to Regional One Hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the scene a red SUV.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

