Phil Trenary to be laid to rest Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber will be laid to rest on Thursday.

The visitation for Phil Trenary will be held at Christ United Methodist Church starting at noon. It will be followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m.

Trenary was walking home from an event a week ago today when he was shot during what police say was an attempted robbery attempt.

Three suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Quandarius Richardson and McKinney Wright are being held without bond while 16-year-old Racanisha Wright is being held in Juvenile Court for now.

All three are set to face a judge again next week.

Trenary’s death sent shock waves through the Mid-South as he worked tirelessly to bring positive change to Memphis.

The 64-year-old was named CEO of the chamber in 2014. Those who knew him well said he came to really love this city and worked to keep and attract good jobs to Memphis.