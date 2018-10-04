× Officials investigating after vacant apartment building goes up in flames

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An enormous fire near the downtown area overnight left a vacant apartment building with severe damage.

No firefighter or civilians were hurt while responding to the Exchange Avenue apartment building but the structure appears to be a total loss.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed the apartment building was vacant. Approximately 12 to 16 units were affected by the fire.

The flames were so intense that firefighters never went inside.

Lieutenant Wayne Cooke said fires like this in vacant buildings can be especially dangerous, because it’s not known how structurally stable they are.

“We take all the precautions as well before entering vacant structures. We ensure they will be safety for our firefighters.”

Investigators said they are still trying to figure out how this fire started. They’re did not call it arson at this point but they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.