Mississippi drug trafficker sentenced to 20 years prison

A federal judge sentenced an Ashland, Mississippi man who led efforts in drug trafficking and distribution to 20 years in prison on Wednesday.

United States District Court Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Jackie Lee Brooks, 54, along with seven other co-conspirators for their role in drug trafficking. The U.S. Department of Justice said Brooks was the leader of the drug trafficking crimes.

Sentences range anywhere from 5 to 20 years for the seven co-conspirators who all pleaded guilty. The agency said one additional suspect remains to be sentenced.

The DOJ said drug trafficking efforts included distributing hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico through California to Mississippi.

The agency said Brooks has been ordered to forfeit $42,705 collected from drug trafficking and 11 firearms and ammunition. Brooks will also forfeit almost 200 acres of property in Mississippi and Tennessee.

Multiple agencies from county, state, and national level helped investigate the numerous crimes.

In April 2018, Brooks plead guilty to drug trafficking, firearms and money laundering charges.