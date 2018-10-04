× Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase in Desoto County following domestic assault

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A man accused of domestic assault on his girlfriend led officers on a high-speed chase in Desoto County on Thursday, Southaven Police said.

Officers with the Southaven Police Department responded to a domestic assault call from a woman who was at a bank around noon. They soon realized the reported assault took place at a house in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

The woman’s boyfriend immediately took off once officers arrived at the home.

Police say he led officers on a high-speed chase that lasted about 10 to 13 minutes. He was stopped at Tulane and Dean in the county jurisdiction.

Officers used stop sticks to stop the vehicle.

There are no reported injuries.

Multiple agencies were involved. The Southaven Police Department is working the “felony fleeing” and the Horn Lake Police Department is working the assault.