Live at 9: Graduate Memphis, Alice Gorman & the Ranger Bluegrass Festival

Get FAFSA help from Graduate Memphis

College-bound teenagers listen up. The government is offering you free money and Memphis students are always among the largest group receiving that tuition help. But you face a deadline if you want to claim some.

Lucky for you there’s help available for those who want to apply. Candace Taylor works with Graduate Memphis.

Author Chat with Alice Gorman

A Memphis native comes back home with a brand new novel about her birthplace. Alice Gorman has been published in Vogue and Oprah’s magazine, but her first novel “Valeria Vose” will be particularly special to southern women.

Treating thyroid problems in pets

Research has long shown that the pervasive chemicals of modern American life can make people sick, but they may also be harming our pets. A potentially fatal thyroid disorder was identified in cats in the late seventies, and it’s thought that chemicals are one cause.

Memphis Veterinarian Laura Bahorich can treat the disorder and save your pet’s life through radiation.

Ranger Bluegrass Festival

When you look to the real roots of American music, you think blues and bluegrass. Some of the best artists will be playing the Ranger Bluegrass Festival in Senatobia next weekend.