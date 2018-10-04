× Juvenile rushed to Le Bonheur after shooting in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was rushed to the hospital this morning after a reported shooting early Thursday morning.

Very little information has been released at this point, but we do know the child was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after the incident at the Twin Oaks Townhomes. Those buildings are located just south of Winchester off our Outland Road.

The male child is expected to be okay.

WREG is working to learn more.