Fans ready to cheer on Tigers at Memphis Madness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 'Memphis Madness' is making its way to the FedEx forum once again.

Fans are lining up outside of FedEx forum ready to root on their tigers.

"We were going to skip class and then everyone graciously cancelled for us, because they knew this was happening," Tiger fan and University of Memphis student Crawford Wilson said.

'Memphis Madness' is the first look at this year's team, but it's not all about basketball. Entertainers show up too.

"We got $10 tickets to see Drake. If not, we got Justin Timberlake and Memphis rappers," Tiger fan Brandon Rawson said.

Fans can walk the blue carpet before attending #Memphismadness! 2 hours before event is set to start and the turn out looks great!! @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/xCr8cG1y8D — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) October 4, 2018

Those are just rumors, but fans are saying that big names like Drake could show up, along with Memphis rappers like Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and Blocboy JB.

"It just goes up from here. The hype just goes way up from here," a fan said.

Fans say it's the type of crowd and unity that only Coach Hardaway could bring out.

"I love Penny Hardaway. I didn't play basketball for him, but I'm team 'Penny," Tiger fan Caleb Jones said.

For them it represents the start of a new chapter for Tiger basketball.

"I'm just glad to see Memphis basketball back to what it's supposed to be. What it's meant to be," Jones said.

Fans are pulled toward being a part of the beginning of something many believe is bound to bring greatness for the team. And they're sticking around to see just how bright the future looks for their Tiger team.

"I am excited to see two of the freshman, Tyler Harris and Alex Lomax. They're both city kids," a fan said.