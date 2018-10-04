× Deputies: Argument over house cleaning lands Lakeland mother in jail

LAKELAND, Tenn. — A Lakeland mother was taken into custody after deputies said she pulled a gun during an argument over house cleaning.

The alleged incident happened Tuesday evening in the 5300 block of Conifer View Lane.

The victim told responding deputies that Carol Foshee’s kids were coming into town for fall break and they got into an argument regarding cleaning the house.

At some point, Foshee allegedly threw a drink can at the individual which was thrown right back at her, possibly hitting her in the head. That’s when deputies said she went to the dresser and grabbed the family’s gun. The individual ran for the door and had just closed it when a shot was reportedly fired.

Foshee said the shooting was an accident and that after the incident she put the weapon in the master bedroom. However, the victim said she followed into the garage with the gun still in her possession.

Foshee was charged with aggravated assault.