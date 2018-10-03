× Wiseman has Tigers in his Final Five

MEMPHIS — To no one’s surprise, Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers have made the cut to the final 5 for the #1 player in the Class of 2019, East High star James Wiseman.

Wiseman revealing his final five schools on his twitter page on Wednesday with Kentucky, Kansas, Vanderbilt and Florida State joining the Tigers on the list. While Wiseman is taking an official visit to Vandy this weekend, he is still expected to be at Memphis Madness, along with a number of other top recruits from around the country.