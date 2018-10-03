× Video shows couple’s rescue from inside burning home

SACRAMENTO, Ca. — A tearful reunion with the men who saved their lives.

“Thank you, thank you, oh thank you.”

Two weeks ago a Sacramento couple nearly perished when their home went up in flames.

“I saw the flames going up over ceiling and I knew we had to get out and when I rounded the corner I said, ‘Lord please let that door open,'” said Regena Ivory.

The front door wouldn’t budge and the fire had broken out in the back trapping Henry and Regena Ivory inside.

The dramatic efforts of the aftermath were all caught on camera.

“I just said, ‘God, help us get out of here. Jesus, Jesus, Jesus.’ That’s all I know and he did. He had angels in place,” said Regena.

School Resource Officer Carlos Martinez with the Sacramento Police Department just happened to see the smoke and sped towards it only to find the maintenance man, Rodolfo Espinoza screaming for his help.

“He pulled the door and I was breaking the windows.”

“That smoke just rushed out and to be honest you couldn’t see anything inside.”

Risking their own lives, the two men went inside.

“We were able to save these people and get them out of the house.”

The couple was okay but their home of 10 years wasn’t. The inside of the home was completely destroyed.

It’s just another reason why the community pitched in to help get this couple back on their feet.

With assistance from Sac PD, gifts were made possible from Walmart and RC Wiley. All in the hopes that the couple can start to rebuild.

“I have a lot to thank everyone for. It’s by the grace of God that we are living and here today.”

It all thanks to the heroic action by two perfect strangers finding themselves in the line of fire.