TBI investigating following deadly barricade situation in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are in Bartlett this morning following an overnight barricade situation that turned deadly.

Early Wednesday morning, WREG’s Melissa Moon spoke with the subject’s family who identified him as Toby Bailey. He stated Bailey had a janitorial business and recently lost a contract. He was depressed and drinking, the uncle said, and so the wife called police.

The Bartlett Police Department and the Memphis Police Department both responded to the scene near Stage Road and Canyon around 11 p.m.

When our crew arrived several minutes later officers were overheard on a megaphone saying “put the weapon down and pick up the phone.” Several of the individual’s family members then pleaded with the subject to come out of the house and surrender to police.

The uncle said Bailey did threaten police and opened fire at some point before the SWAT team arrived.

At 1:30 a.m., our crew said they heard multiple loud bangs and then the SWAT team entered the home. Several seconds later there was a series of muffled bangs.

An ambulance did make the scene but as of 2 a.m. no one had been taken from the house to the hospital.

The TBI arrived on the scene by 4 a.m.