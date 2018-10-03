× Police searching for suspect in deadly hit and run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need help tracking down a suspect involved in a deadly hit and run.

The accident happened on Friday, August 31 around 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of Austin Peay Highway and Joslyn Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene they found one vehicle that had flipped due to the impact of the crash. The unidentified female driver was dead inside.

The second vehicle fled the scene.

Police said the suspect was driving a gray or silver Honda, possibly a Civic, and was seen in the area of Jackson Avenue and Wales Road. The vehicle itself sustained heavy damage from the crash.

If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.