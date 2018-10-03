× Police: Men stab, kick victim multiple times in Southeast Memphis attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were taken into custody following a brutal attack in Southeast Memphis.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the 6900 block of Winchester Road near Riverdale and that’s where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his arms and legs. Authorities said the victim also had injuries to his face and head.

During the investigation it was revealed that the victim had been involved in an altercation with two men identified by police as Richard Stout and Calvin Woodard.

Stout had two pocket knives on him and a red stain on his boot that appeared to officers to be blood. He denied stabbing the victim but admitted to kicking him in the head multiple times, police said.

The other suspect was reportedly captured on video admitting to stabbing the victim.

Both men were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.