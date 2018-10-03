× Man taken into custody following chop shop bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was taken into custody following a chop shop bust on Tuesday.

It all began last week after a man reported that his silver 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer had been stolen from the Chili’s restaurant on Giacosa Place.

The next day the victim contacted police again saying he’d tracked the vehicle to an address on Old Highway 78 using the GPS. When officers arrived at that location they said they spotted the man’s stole car parked in the back of the property along with several other cars, covered engines, transmissions, trailers and other vehicle parts.

On Tuesday, officers returned to the property and spoke with the owner, Kelsey Jones, who gave them permission to search the property. That’s when they found several vehicles that had been stripped.

All of those vehicles came back stolen, police said.

Jones was charged with four counts of theft of property and violation of chop shop law.