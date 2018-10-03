× Man convicted of attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis husband was convicted of attempted murder following a domestic incident in September 2015.

Marvin Stinnett was found guilty of multiple charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Stinnett’s wife called family members and acquaintances to come by her Kimball home. She said he was making threats.

When the group arrived they got the woman and her child inside a van. That’s when they said Stinnett approached the driver’s side, pointed a gun and threatened another individual.

A man inside the van intervened and was shot. The bullet reportedly traveled through his hand and into his stomach.

Stinnett will be sentenced at a later date.