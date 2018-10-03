Live at 9: Memphis Fire Museum, Memphis Grizzlies & Kirk Whalum

The Memphis Fire Museum

For 20 years, it’s been one of the hottest attractions in Downtown Memphis.The Memphis Fire Museum honors firefighters, tells the history of the department and teaches kids and their parents fire safety.

A look at the upcoming season

Everyone’s hoping 2018 ends better than it began for the Memphis Grizzlies. The season starts in a few weeks against the Hawks and it comes just months after seeing their season end without a playoff berth.

Jason Wexler is an optimist and is excited about the new season.

Watercooler Wednesday

It’s Wednesday and we’re gathering around the watercooler to talk about some hot topics. We are joined by Latty from Q 107.5, Corie Ventura and Todd Demers.

Music with Kirk Whalum

Grammy winner Kirk Whalum is renowned the world over but he always comes back home to Memphis. Beginning this weekend, he’s giving a special gift to his hometown: Kafe Kirk debuts Sunday at the Halloran Center.

