'Go Jim Go' raises over $300,000 for Le Bonheur Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG’s Jim Jaggers is taking a break after biking 333 miles across the Mid-South for Le Bonheur Children’s Research Hospital.

The journey wrapped up with a telethon at the hospital Wednesday night, and $369,631 was raised.

That’s a new record thanks to generous donations from people across the Mid-South. This was the 13th year for Go Jim Go! and Jim Jaggers has plans to do it again next fall.