Does It Work: The True Touch Deshedding Glove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Phillip Dean is one proud papa.

"This is Otis. He is two years old. He is a schnauzer terrier mix."

When its time to groom Otis, Phillip uses a standard grooming brush but it's not the best experience.

"He is not afraid of it but he cringes whenever I have to brush him."

Hopefully the True Touch Deshedding Glove will be a smoother experience. It has soft silicone grooming tip that are located on the palm of the glove.

"Feels pretty good. Very light. Lets see..."

At first, Otis wanted to attack it but settled down after we brought in some treats.

"It's getting a lot off. Most I've been able to get off in a long time."

But could he simply peel the hair off the glove as it claimed?

"Not too bad starting at the palm but once you got to the fingers it was hard just a little bit."

Phillip was still surprised how much hair came off Otis.

"I mean it's a major success if it's able to take this much off in a matter of a couple pets on his back."

True Touch Deshedding Glove you passed the Does It Work test.