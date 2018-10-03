× Accused rapist taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accused rapist was taken into custody overnight.

Michael Hollis was charged with aggravated rape after a woman told police she agreed to meet the 31-year-old at Love’s Travel Stop at Lamar Avenue and American Way for sex.

She said before they began she told Hollis she didn’t want to go through with their agreement. That’s when Hollis became angry, grabbed her around the neck and raped her, she told officers.

An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday and he was arrested several hours later.

WREG did some digging and found that this was not the first time Hollis has been accused of rape.

In 2010, he was arrested and charged with a felony count of statutory rape but that charge was later dropped.

A mugshot for Hollis was not available at the time of posting.