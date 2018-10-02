× Woman charged with reckless homicide after man found dead inside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local woman was arrested overnight and charged after a man was found dead late Monday evening.

According to police, they were called to the 3000 block of Willow Oak Road just after 10 p.m. When they arrived they found Ashley Rivers, 31, inside the home with a deceased man.

Officers said after investigating they arrested River and charged her with reckless homicide.

At this time we are trying to gather more details.