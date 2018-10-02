× Video: Horse gallops into French bar sending patrons fleeing

CHANTILLY, France — A horse makes his way into a bar. It sounds like the start of a joke, but patrons at one bar in Chantilly, France weren’t laughing when a horse actually galloped through the front doors.

According to CBS News, the philly’s trainer was taking her from a stable to the racecourse when she suddenly took off.

Instead of heading for an open field, the horse headed straight for a nearby bar where terrified patrons went scurrying trying to get out of her way as she flailed her legs trying to get a saddle from her back. She ran to the back of the establishment and paused for a second before heading back out the door.

Thankfully, neither the horse nor the patrons were injured.