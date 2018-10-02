× Three Mid-South schools recognized for academic achievement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Mid-South schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2018.

These schools include Center Hill Middle School in Desoto County, Donelson Elementary School in Arlington and Lakeland Elementary School.

All three received recognition in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category. According to the program, schools selected in this category are in the top 15 percent of all schools in the state at the time of nomination.

A total of six Tennessee schools were selected to be honored by the National Blue Ribbons Schools program including Discovery School in Murfreesboro, Hume-Fogg Academic High School in Nashville, Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville and Scales Elementary in Brentwood.

In Mississippi, there were only three. They included Eastside Elementary School in Clinton and North Bay Elementary School in Biloxi.

Each of the 349 schools across the country will be recognized during a ceremony on November 7 in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be in attendance to honor these schools and their achievements.