× Tennessee manhunt suspect believed to have killed again, authorities say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee sheriff said authorities believe a man wanted in a deadly attack last month fatally shot a man and stole his truck.

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson said during a press conference Monday that several law enforcement agencies have an area near the Stewart County line locked down in an effort to find 53-year-old Kirby Gene Wallace.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Wallace to their Top 10 Most Wanted list after he allegedly attacked a couple in Stewart County on September 23. CBS News reported he tied them up and then set the pair on fire.

The wife was killed in the attack while the husband was seriously injured.

Four days later, police said he attacked another woman in her home in Montgomery County. Again, he allegedly tied her up and then robbed her.

Fuson said Wallace is also suspected of fatally shooting a man Monday morning and stealing his truck. He said police later found the vehicle crashed and think Wallace is on foot.

He said officers are searching rugged terrain with the aid of dogs and helicopters. He urged residents in the area to stay in their homes and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.