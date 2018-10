× TBI issues alert for missing Dyer teen

DYER, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert after a Dyer teen went missing.

Kaleigh Shyanne Mutter was last seen at her home on Sunday.

The Dyer Police Department said they’ve received information that she could be in serious danger, but they did not elaborate any further.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing black shorts and a black, long-sleeved jacket.

If you see her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.